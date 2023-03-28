TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures by daybreak. Low: 48. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower or two to the southwest. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 71. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: An isolated storm or two will be possible, however severe weather isn’t expected but temperatures will moderate a bit in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 54. High: 76. Winds: SE 15-20 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with storm chances increasing late in the morning and early in the afternoon. Some of these storms may be severe. Most of East Texas are under a slight risk of severe weather. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 68. High: 82. Winds: SW 25 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures. Low: 54. High: 76. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 55. High: 81. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 64. High: 86. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 66. High: 87. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.