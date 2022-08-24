TONIGHT: A stray shower or two will be a possibility. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 72. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated storm chance. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 87. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms in the area. Rain chances will be limited. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 71. High: 89. Winds: E 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated storm or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 72. High: 90. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated storm or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 73. High: 91. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 74. High: 92. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a couple of showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 73. High: 91. Winds: S 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated storm. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 74. High: 90. Winds: S 5-10 MPH