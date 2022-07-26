TONIGHT: A few passing clouds here and there. Low: 77. Winds: S 15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 102. Winds: S 15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 78. High: 102. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers in the area late. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 78. High: 100. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: A few scattered showers and thunderstorms here and there with cooler temperatures. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 75. High: 96. WInds: SE 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated storm possible. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 76. High: 97. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a couple of isolated showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 75. High: 99. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 77. High: 100. Winds: S 10 MPH.