TONIGHT: A few clouds around. Cloud cover will decrease after midnight. Low: 68. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies with a few storms around in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 89. Winds: W 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated storm or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 68. High: 92. Winds: W 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY Partly cloudy with an isolated storm or two in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 69. High: 93. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 70. High: 92. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms around. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 71. High: 93. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies and warm. Low: 72. High: 93. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 70. High: 95. Winds: SW 10 MPH.