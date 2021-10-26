Tuesday Evening Forecast: Line of strong to severe thunderstorms due to arrive tomorrow morning

TONIGHT: We’ll be dry, warm, and breezy for most of the night while the storms get their act together out to our West. Storms should start to reach our western counties by daybreak. Rain chances will slowly increase from west to east. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 70. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Cloudy skies with a line of strong to severe thunderstorms rolling through the area tomorrow morning. The main threat will be for damaging winds with a secondary threat of heavy rain and brief tornadoes along the leading edge of storms. While the weather looks bad for tomorrow, the afternoon should be pleasant with temperatures in the 70s. Chance of rain: 80%. High: 76. Winds: SW, NW 15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers to our north in the morning. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 55. High: 70. Winds: NW 20 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and windy. Low: 51. High: 68. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. Low: 47. High: 72. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Sunny and mild. Low: 49. High: 78. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 51. High: 77. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers late. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 53. High: 75. Winds: S 10 MPH.