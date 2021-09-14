Tuesday Evening Forecast: Lingering effects from Nicholas the next several days

THIS EVENING: A few showers remain possible, mostly across Deep East Texas. Elsewhere, mostly to mainly cloudy & breezy. Temperatures in the 70s. Wind: East 15 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly to mainly cloudy. Light drizzle possible. Lows near 70. Wind: NE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A few showers possible, especially east of HWY 69. Chances at 30%, around 40% southeast areas. Mainly cloudy with some PM sun. High: 87. Wind: NE 10 mph.

THURSDAY: More clouds as the center of Nicholas stays in central/northern Louisiana. Also, a 20% chance of rain. Low: 68. High: 89. Wind: East 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. A 20% chance of rain. Low: 70. High: 90. Wind: North 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Variable clouds, seasonal but humid. Low: 71. High: 92. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: A 20% chance of rain, otherwise partly cloudy and muggy. Low: 73. High: 92. Wind: SE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Clouds increase. A 20% to 30% chance of rain or isolated storms. Low: 72. High: 89. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: A few t-storms possible in the afternoon, chances at 20% to 30%. Low: 73. High: 90. Wind: South 10 mph.

