Tuesday Evening Forecast: Low humidity continues through end of week

Drier air is moving in from the northeast. While the afternoons will remain warm, it won’t be as hot or as humid thanks to lower dew points. This will lead to “cooler” mornings–lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Hotter weather will not return until Friday with a stronger southwest wind.

THIS EVENING: Hazy sunset with mostly clear skies. Temperatures to the 70s. Wind: NE 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Patchy fog. Lows: upper 60s to lower 70s. Wind: NE 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine and a few clouds. High: 91. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Another mild morning with some upper 60s again. Partly cloudy sky. Heating up in the afternoon. High: 92. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. A small rain chance, less than a 20% probability.

FRIDAY: More sunshine and a few clouds. Breezy and hotter. Low: 72. High: 95. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Hotter & humid. Low: 74. High: 96. Wind: South 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Breezy & partly cloudy. Very muggy. A 20% chance of rain in the afternoon. Low: 77. High: 97. Wind: South 15 mph.

MONDAY: Hotter. A 20% chance of rain, mainly southern counties. Low: 78. High: 98. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Clouds & sunshine. A 20% chance of rain. Otherwise, hot and humid. Low: 78. High: 97. Wind: South 10 mph.

