Tuesday Evening Forecast: Low rain chances return & Tracking The Tropics

THIS EVENING: Isolated shower in Toldeo Bend ending by 9 PM. Clearing clouds and warm. Temperatures to the 80s and 70s. Wind: SW to South 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear and warm. Lows: middle 70s. Wind: South, SW 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Still very hot with a partly cloudy sky. A 10% – 20% chance of rain for the afternoon, mostly in southern areas. High: 98. Wind: SE 5 mph. Heat Advisory in effect for most counties, feels like temperatures between 100° – 110° in the afternoons.

THURSDAY: Small rain chances, otherwise staying hot. Partly cloudy. 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 77. High: 96. Wind: SE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Staying humid with passing clouds. A few t-storms in the afternoon, 20% to 30% probability, especially in eastern and southern areas. Low: 75. High: 93. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: A 20% to 30% chance of rain or storms – mostly in east and southern counties. Muggy and humid. Low: 74. High: 94. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: More clouds and a 30% to 40% chance of rain and storms. Low: 74. High: 94. Wind: SE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Showers and storms possible, a 30% to 40% chance. Low: 73. High: 89. Wind: East, SE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with showers and storms possible, a 30% to 40% probability. Low: 72. High: 87. Wind: ESE 10 mph.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.