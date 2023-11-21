OVERALL, OUR WEATHER PATTERN WILL BE RELATIVELY UNEVENTFUL THROUGH FRIDAY. THERE’S A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS TO OUR SE ON THANKSGIVING.

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds and chilly. Low: 37. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies and cool. High: 57. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

THANKSGIVING: Partly cloudy skies with isolated shower or two to the SE of Tyler and Longview. Low: 36. High: 58. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

BLACK FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies and slightly warmer. Low: 40. High: 61. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. Low: 42. High: 62. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a shower or two. A front will be moving through which will mean chilly conditions for us. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 48. High: 55. Winds: W 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low: 41. High: 53. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. Low: 39. High: 56. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.