Tuesday Evening Forecast: More clouds Wednesday, late-night storms

THIS EVENING: Mainly clear with areas of fog developing. Temperatures to the lower 60s and 50s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Increasing clouds, milder. Patchy fog. Lows: middle to lower 50s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy throughout the day. A 20% chance of rain dayside. Breezy. High: 76. Wind: South 15-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT into THURSDAY MORNING: A 40% to 60% chance of storms after 8 PM into early Thursday. A few severe storms are possible, mainly north of I-20. The primary concern will be damaging wind gusts and hail in the strongest storms…a low risk for a tornado. Storms are not as intense & widespread across Deep East Texas. Lows by Thursday morning in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Wind: SW, turning NW 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Early AM rain chance ends after 8 AM, chances at 30%. Sunshine returning as clouds decrease, breezy and cooler. Temperatures briefly fall into the 50s, then rebound to the 60s. Afternoon highs: middle 60s to lower 70s. Wind: NW 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and a tad cooler. Low: 46. High: 67. Wind: North 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunshine but even cooler. Low: 37. High: 65. Wind: NW, turning South 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with another cold front arriving late afternoon and evening. Low: 45. High: 69. Wind: SW, turning NW 15 mph.

MONDAY: Cooler behind the front with sunshine. Low: 38. High: 64. Wind: North, turning SE 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Milder in the afternoon. Low: 45. High: 75. Wind: South 10 mph.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.