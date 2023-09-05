It’s going to heat up through the end of the week.



TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low 78. Wind S 10.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny & Hot. 20% Chance of Afternoon Showers & Thunderstorms. High 100. Heat Index 111. Wind SW 5-10.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low 77. Wind S 5.

THURSDAY: Sunny & Hot. High 102. Heat Index 111. Wind SW 5-10.

FRIDAY: Sunny & Hot. 20% Chance of Afternoon and Evening Showers & Thunderstorms. Low 78. High 104.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. 40% Chance of Showers & Thunderstorms. Low 74. High 94.

SUNDAY: Sunny. Low 72. High 93.

MONDAY: Sunny. 20% Chance of Showers & Thunderstorms. Low 69. High 92.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. 30% Chance of Showers & Thunderstorms. Low 69. High 86.