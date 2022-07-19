TONIGHT: Mostly clear and muggy. Low: 79. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

TOMORROW: Sun and hot. High: 105. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 80. High: 99. Winds: S 15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, with a pop-up isolated shower. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 78. High: 100. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 77. High: 101. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 76. High: 102. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Sunny and hot. Low: 76. High: 103. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 75. High: 101. Winds: S 10 MPH.