TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 68. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with an increasing chance of showers and thunderstorms by the late part of the morning. Chance of rain: 70%. High: 79. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms around. Some storms could be on the strong side given the heat and humidity. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 69. High: 79. Winds: SE 15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms around. The warmth and humidity will continue. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 72. High: 85. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 71. High: 86. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few storms around. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 70. High: 84. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few storms. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 68. High: 82. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and warm. Low: 66. High: 80. Winds: N 10 MPH.