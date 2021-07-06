Tuesday Evening Forecast: More storms likely Wednesday

Rain coming to an end this evening. We had a few reports of wind damage in Angelina county as the storms came through this afternoon.

Deep tropical moisture continues to bring rain chances across East Texas through Thursday. On Wednesday, expect a greater coverage of rain and storms. The top concern will be heavy rain and minor flooding, but as we had on Tuesday, a few severe storms cannot be ruled out.

THIS EVENING: Scattered t-storms ending as skies become partly cloudy to mostly clear. Temperatures to the 80s and 70s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Patchy dense fog possible. Muggy. Lows: middle to lower 70s. Wind: Light & Calm.

WEDNESDAY: Greater coverage of t-storms in the afternoon, a 40% chance. High: 90. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Rain and t-storm chances continue, mostly south of HWY 79. A 30% – 40% chance. Low: 73. High: 91. Wind: SW 10 mph.

FRIDAY: A 20% chance of rain with a partly cloudy sky. Warmer. Low: 73. High: 91. Wind: South 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Isolated showers possible (20%). Still humid and warm. Low: 75. High: 90. Wind: South 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Increasing rain and storms with a nearby cold front at the Red River, a 30% chance (increasing to 40% by evening). Low: 75. High: 88. Wind: SW 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and a few storms through early afternoon, a 30% chance. Low: 72. High: 87. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. A 20% chance of rain and storms. More humid. Low: 73. High: 91. Wind: South 5-10 mph.