TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Low: 30. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny, windy, and warmer. High: 63. Winds: SW 20-25 MPH.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds and warm. Storm chances will arrive Thursday night. Some severe storms will be possible. Chance of rain: 70% (night). Low: 43. High: 70. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers. Much colder temperatures are expected. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 37. High: 49. Winds: W 25 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. Low: 27. High: 53. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 33. High: 55. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with arctic air moving. We’ll see some rain transition over to freezing rain/sleet/snow as the front advances from north to south. The severity of precipitation will depend on the timing of the cold air and the availability of moisture. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 23. High: 32. Winds: N 15-20 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and very cold. Low: 16. High: 35. Winds: W 10 MPH.