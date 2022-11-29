THIS EVENING: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain in southeastern portions of our area. Temperatures dropping from the 70s into the 60s. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Passing clouds and getting colder. Lows in the low-to-mid-40s. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs in the low-50s. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and slightly warmer. Low: 35. High: 57. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 10% chance of rain. Low: 49. High: 67. Wind: S 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 60. High: 69. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 58. High: 70. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 64. High: 74. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 63. High: 68. Wind: W 10 mph.