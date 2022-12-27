TONIGHT: Mostly clear and not as cold. Low: 36. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Increasing clouds throughout the day with strong winds. High: 68. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain chances increasing. A few storms could be strong to severe. Chance of rain: 70%. Low: 62. High: 72. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: A chance of leftover showers early. Low: 46. High: 69. Winds: SW 5 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a stray shower or two. Otherwise, skies will remain partly cloudy. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 52. High: 68. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with slightly warmer temperatures. Low: 51. High: 71. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 60.High: 70. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and cooler. Low: 50. High: 63. Winds: SW 10 MPH.