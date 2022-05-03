THIS EVENING: Isolated t-storm through 9 PM. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Temperatures from the 60s NW of HWY 271 to 70s elsewhere. Wind: NE to East 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Drizzle and fog increasing by morning. Muggy. Lows: middle to upper 60s. Wind: SE to South 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds to partly cloudy in the afternoon. A 20% chance of rain. Low: 68. High: 88. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Storms appear more likely, possibly severe. Chance of rain at 60%. Storm threat in the afternoon and evening. Mostly cloudy. Low: 72. High: 83. Wind: SW 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 62. High: 85. Wind: NW 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny but much warmer. Low: 68. High: 90. Wind: South 10 mph.

SUNDAY (MOTHER’S DAY): Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 71. High: 91. Wind: South 15 mph.

MONDAY: Isolated shower chance in the afternoon heat. Otherwise, partly cloudy & humid. Low: 72. High: 90. Wind: South 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Breezy & humid. Partly cloudy. Low: 74. High: 90. Wind: South 10 mph.

