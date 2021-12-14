Tuesday Evening Forecast: Near-record highs Wednesday, isolated strong storms Thursday

THIS EVENING: Mainly cloudy and warm. Temperatures to the 60s. Wind: South, SE 10-15 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Patchy drizzle possible. Otherwise, cloudy and muggy. Lows: middle 60s. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy start, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Rain chance is very low, less than 10%. Windy & warm with near-record high temperatures. High: 79. Wind: South 20 mph, gusts 30 mph.



RECORD HIGHS for December 15:

Tyler: 81, 2019

Longview: 80, 2019

Lufkin: 83, 1933

THURSDAY: Mostly to mainly cloudy. After 12 PM, a few strong storms possible north of HWY 79 in the afternoon heat and ahead of a cold front. Primary severe hazards are wind gusts and hail. Low: 68. High: 76. Wind: South 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Still humid, a 20% to 30% chance of rain during the day, increasing to a 40% chance overnight Friday into Saturday morning with a cold front. Low: 66. High: 78. Wind: South 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Cold front moves in and falling temperatures are expected. Rain likely through the afternoon, chances at 60%. Morning temperatures begin from the 50s to lower 60s, and fall into the middle/lower 50s for the afternoon. Wind: North 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mainly to mostly cloudy. A few showers are still possible, chances at 20% to 30%. Low: 40. High: 50. Wind: NE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Decreasing clouds. Seasonal. Low: 38. High: 58. Wind: NE 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, trending warmer. Low: 39. High: 64. Wind: South 5 mph.

