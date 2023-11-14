OUR WEATHER FORECAST WILL FEATURE SEASONAL CONDITIONS OF THE NEXT FEW DAYS. THE START OF THE HOLIDAY WEEK (NEXT WEEK) LOOKS TO BE MORE ACTIVE RAIN CHANCES AND COLDER TEMPERATURES.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and colder than Tuesday morning. Low: 48. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 72. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies and mild. Low: 49. High: 72. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. A cold front will move through and will give us more clouds during the day. Low: 54. High: 73. Winds: W 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. Low: 50. High: 68. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and showers late. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 48. High: 65. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with decent rain chances and colder temperatures. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 54. High: 60. Winds: W 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and chilly. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 48. High: 57. Winds: N 15 MPH.