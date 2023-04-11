TONIGHT: A few clouds and cooler. Low: 52. Winds: E 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies and about as warm. Slim rain chances will exist to the south of I-20. High: 76. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies and warm. Low: 54. High: 78. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 57. High: 82. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 67. High: 81. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Low: 52. High: 75. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny a little warmer. Low: 51. High: 79. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 57. High: 80. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.