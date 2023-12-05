TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Low: 38. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and cooler. High: 64. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 42. High: 69. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Breezy and warm. Low: 56. High: 75. Winds: S 20 MPH.

SATURDAY: A cold front will move through with storm chances along the front. Currently, the thinking is that the main threat of storms will be in the morning through early afternoon. The storms could be more severe if the storms arrive later. Chance of rain: 70%. Low: 63. High: 68. Winds: NW 20 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Low: 38. High: 57. Winds: NE 15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 36. High: 62. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 40. High: 61. Winds: E 10 MPH.