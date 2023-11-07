A cold front will bring rain and cooler temperatures to East Texas Thursday.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Low 68. Wind S 15 G 25.

WEDNESDAY: Clearing, Becoming Sunny. High 84. Wind S 15 G 25.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Low 66. Wind S 5-10.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. 60% Chance of Afternoon Showers. High 72. Wind S 5-10 Becoming N After Noon.

THURSDAY NIGHT: 80% Chance of Showers & Thunderstorms. Low 53. Wind N 5-15.

FRIDAY: Cloudy. 50% Chance of Showers & Thunderstorms. High 59.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 20% Chance of Showers & Thunderstorms. Low 50.

SATURDAY(VETERANS’ DAY): Mostly Cloudy. High 59.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Low 51.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 64.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Low 50.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 63.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 20% Chance of Showers. Low 50.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. 20% Chance of Showers. High 62.