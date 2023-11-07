A cold front will bring rain and cooler temperatures to East Texas Thursday.
TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Low 68. Wind S 15 G 25.
WEDNESDAY: Clearing, Becoming Sunny. High 84. Wind S 15 G 25.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Low 66. Wind S 5-10.
THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. 60% Chance of Afternoon Showers. High 72. Wind S 5-10 Becoming N After Noon.
THURSDAY NIGHT: 80% Chance of Showers & Thunderstorms. Low 53. Wind N 5-15.
FRIDAY: Cloudy. 50% Chance of Showers & Thunderstorms. High 59.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 20% Chance of Showers & Thunderstorms. Low 50.
SATURDAY(VETERANS’ DAY): Mostly Cloudy. High 59.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Low 51.
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 64.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Low 50.
MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 63.
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 20% Chance of Showers. Low 50.
TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. 20% Chance of Showers. High 62.
