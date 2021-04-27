Tuesday Evening Forecast: Humid & warm, storms likely Thursday

THIS EVENING: Cloudy and humid. A 30% chance of rain across the entire area, but most locations will stay dry. Temperatures hold in the 70s. Wind: SE 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and humid with a few showers and thunderstorms to our NW. A few of these storms could be strong with gusty winds, lightning, and brief periods of heavy rain. Chance of rain: 20%-30%. Low: 70. Winds: S 15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Overcast to mostly cloudy skies are expected with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. The better storm chances will be to the west of HWY 69. Some storms may contain hail and gusty winds. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 83. Winds: S 15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Rain chances will increase from NW to SE throughout the day as a cold front moves through the area. Some of this rain will be widespread. Chance of rain: 70%. Low: 70. High: 75. Winds: S, NE 15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and much cooler. low: 57. High: 72. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a slim chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 53. High: 74. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a slim chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 56. High: 79. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: A few clouds with temperatures trending warmer. Low: 63. High: 84. Winds: S 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with warm temperatures. Low: 66. High: 86. Winds: SW 10 MPH.