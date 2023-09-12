TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and maybe a storm or two after midnight. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 71. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms around. Rain and clouds will keep temperatures much cooler than Tuesday. Chance of rain: 60%. High: 82. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms in the area. Some locally heavy rain will be a possibility. Chance of rain: 70%. Low: 70. High: 81. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms around (especially during the day). Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 69. High: 83. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with one more chance of showers and thunderstorms around. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 68. High: 84. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Low: 65. High: 87. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Low: 64. High: 88. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 63. High: 90. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.