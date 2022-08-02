TONIGHT: A few clouds late. Low: 79. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and trending hotter. High: 99. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 79. High: 101. Winds: S 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler with a few scattered showers. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 77. High: 96. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 76. High: 98. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 75. High: 98. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a couple of showers and thunderstorms around. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 77. High: 97. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: A few clouds and very warm. Low: 78. High; 98. Winds: S 10 MPH.