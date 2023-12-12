TONIGHT: Increasing cloud cover after midnight. Low: 42. Winds: 42. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies and remaining cool. High: 61. Winds: E 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies and a little warmer. Low: 45. High: 64. Winds: E 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with decent rain chances moving in. The rain could be heavy at times but no severe weather is expected. Rainfall and cloud cover will keep our temperatures cooler. Chance of rain: 70%. Low: 48. High: 55. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with decent rain chances in the morning. We should see the rain clear out by Saturday evening. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 46. High: 54. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low: 39. High: 58. Winds: N 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 37. High: 60. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 38. High: 62. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH,