TONIGHT: Increasing rain chances with storm chances after midnight. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 75. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning followed better storm chances in the evening and overnight Thursday. Chance of rain: 70%. High: 83. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms as a front progresses through the area. Rain will keep the air cool in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 80%. Low: 72. High: 77. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with rain coming to an end for all of East Texas. Temperatures will remain cool in the afternoon. Low: 68. High: 79. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and cool. Low: 56. High: 72. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. Low: 51. High: 75. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 53. High: 79. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 56. High: 81. Winds: S 10 MPH.