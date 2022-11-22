TONIGHT: Increasing clouds while remaining chilly. We’ll see some drizzle around daybreak (especially NW). Low: 44. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: A few showers around as temperatures remain cool. The best chance of rain will remain in our NW counties. Chance of rain: 40%. High: 60. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY (THANKSGIVING DAY): Mostly cloudy skies with on/off showers and storms continuing throughout the day. East Texas will likely see widespread rain in the morning with rain chances increasing in Deep East Texas in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 80%. Low: 56. High: 61. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with lingering showers as an upper level disturbance stall to our west. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 51. High: 57. Winds: NW 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and chilly with a stray shower. Low: 50. High: 58. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies and a little warmer. Low: 43. High: 64. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine expected. Low: 46. High: 66. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and mild. Low: 51. High: 70. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.