TONIGHT: A few clouds. Low: 57. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 82. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers late in the day. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 60. High: 84. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers late in the day. Humidity will increase considerably. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 70 High: 87. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms in the area. Very warm and humid also. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 72. High: 88. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms in the area. This won’t be a washout but there will be some showers and storms in East Texas. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 71. High: 88. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers around. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 70. High: 88. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a better chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 71. High: 86. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.