AN OVERALL QUIET WEATHER PATTERN WILL BE IN PLACE THROUGH THURSDAY. RAIN CHANCES (NON-SEVERE STORMS) RETURN FRIDAY AND SATURDAY.

TONIGHT: A few clouds after midnight tonight. A patchy frost is possible by daybreak. Low: 37. Winds: S 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and mild. High: 65. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 40. High: 63. Winds: E 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 43. High: 62. Winds: E 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with some scattered showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 46. High: 57. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain early in the day Saturday. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 47. High: 53. Winds: N 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and slightly warmer temperatures. Low: 43. High: 61. Winds: N 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 41. High: 62. Winds: N 10 MPH.