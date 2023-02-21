TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and windy. Low: 67. Winds: S 25-30 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and storms in the morning while remaining very warm in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 60%. High: 81. Winds: SW 25 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies and a little cooler. Low: 59. High: 74. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain chances returning. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 54. High: 60. Winds: E 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with an isolated rain chance NW. Temperatures will also be trending warmer. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 53. High: 77. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with an increase in rain chances. Temperatures will warm to the lower 80s. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 63. High: 80. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with decent rain chances returning. Temperatures will trend slightly cooler than what we witness on Sunday. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 60. High: 73. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and a little warmer. Low: 49. High: 74. Winds: S 10 MPH.