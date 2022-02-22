THIS EVENING: Colder and mainly cloudy. A few showers ending in Deep East Texas. Temperatures to the 50s and 40s, some 30s near I-30. In southern areas, temperatures to the 60s and 50s. Wind: North 10-15 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Cloudy and colder. Temperatures drop into the 30s and 40s, with near-freezing temperatures in our west-northwest counties, while Deep East Texas has 40s to near 50. Wind: North 10-15 mph, making it feel like the 20s and 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and colder. Rain showers for most areas, chances at 40% to 60%. Freezing rain mixing with rain likely in west-northwest counties. 4 PM temperatures in the lower to middle 30s for most locations, Deep East Texas upper 30s to lower 40s. Wind: NE 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT into THURSDAY MORNING: Rain and light freezing rain at times, a 60% chance. Cold. Lows in the lower 30s and upper 20s, near 40 in southern counties. Wind: North 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Rain increasing, a 60% chance. The freezing line shifts northwest of East Texas into the DFW area, meaning our precipitation changes back to liquid by midday. High: 40 (upper 40s to near 50 south). Wind: NW 10 mph. Thursday night, the rain could mix with sleet in Deep East Texas as the precipitation clears out.

FRIDAY: Colder and cloudy. A 20% chance of rain, 30% by evening. Low: 28. High: 40. Wind: NE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: A 40% chance of rain. Cloudy and cold. Low: 37. High: 42. Wind: NE 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Decreasing clouds with the sun returning. Low: 33. High: 55. Wind: North 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 30. High: 62. Wind: SE 5 mph.

TUESDAY (MARCH 1): Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 45. High: 64. Wind: South 10 mph.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.