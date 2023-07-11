TONIGHT: Isolated storms are possible but storms will few and far between. Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 78. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.
TOMORROW: Decreasing clouds and hot in the afternoon. High: 97. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 79. High: 98. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 78. High: 98. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 79. High: 99. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 78. High: 98. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 78. High: 99. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 79. High: 99. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.