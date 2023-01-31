TONIGHT: Some light freezing drizzle will continue across our area. Expect some icy spots on area roadways. Deep East Texas should remain all rain so no travel issues are expected there. Chance of precipitation: 60%. Low: 30. Winds: N 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Freezing rain and rain are likely through the morning with most of the rain transitioning over to all rain as temperatures rise above freezing. Chance of precipitation: 90%. High: 36. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain chances. Temperatures will remain cold. Chance of rain: 70%. Low: 34. High: 40. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies and a little warmer. Low: 33. High: 54. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and a little warmer. Low: 31. High: 59. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. Low: 40. High: 65. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies and warm. Low: 44. High: 67. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 51. High: 66. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.