Tuesday Evening Forecast: Rain likely Wednesday & cold

THIS EVENING: Clouds increase more from north to south as the cold front slowly moves south. Showers mainly north of I-20. Temperatures to the 60s & 50s. Wind: East to NE 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Cloudy and colder. Rain increasing after 12 AM into daybreak Wednesday from north to south. Lows: middle to lower 50s, some upper 40s north of HWY 80. Wind: NE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and cold with rain likely, some of it heavy. Chances at 70%. Afternoon temperatures to the lower 50s and the 40s. Wind: Northeast 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Rain ending after 11 AM, chances at 20% to 30%. Mainly cloudy and chilly. Some late-day sun for NE areas. Low: 43. High: 55. Wind: NE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunshine returns. Cold morning, milder afternoon. Low: 40. High: 64. Wind: East 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Another cold start, then warmer in the afternoon and sunny. Low: 42. High: 71. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunshine continues. Warmer. Low: 47. High: 76. Wind: South 10 mph.

MONDAY: Sunshine contiunues. Breezy. Low: 52. High: 81. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy and warm. Low: 58. High: 82. Wind: South 15 mph.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.