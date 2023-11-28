OUR QUIET WEATHER PATTERN WILL CONTINUE THROUGH TOMORROW. WIDESPREAD RAIN IS EXPECTED THURSDAY WITH SOME STRONG STORMS IN DEEP EAST TEXAS.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and chilly. A patchy frost is likely. Low: 38. Winds: S 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies and warmer. High: 66. Winds: S 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with widespread rain. We’ll see more energy in Deep East Texas (Lufkin area). This will increase the severe weather threat in Deep East Texas with wind and brief tornadoes possible. Chance of rain: 100%. High: 65. Winds: SE 15-20 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies and cooler. Low: 51. High: 59. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower or two around. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 43. High: 65. Winds: W 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 46. High: 68. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 44. High: 63. Winds: NW 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 43. High: 62. Winds: NW 15 MPH.