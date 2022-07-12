TONIGHT: Mostly clear and muggy. Low: 77. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy, hot, and a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 102. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 75. High: 99. Winds: E 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 74. High: 99. Winds: E 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and trending warmer. Low: 73. High: 101. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Sunny and hot. Low: 75. High: 101. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 77. High: 97. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Low: 76. High: 98. Winds: S 10 MPH.