TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 66. Winds: E 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 40%. High: 81. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 64. High: 86. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 63. High: 87. Winds: E 5-10 MPH

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and about as warm. Low: 63. High: 86. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 64. High: 87. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 66. High: 89. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 67. High: 88. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.