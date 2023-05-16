TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a shower or thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 62. Winds: NW 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies and warm. High: 83. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 63. High: 87. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the day. Some of these storms could be strong to severe late in the day. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 66. High: 90. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers around early. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 68. High: 83. Winds: NW 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 64. High: 82. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 63. High: 84. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 65. High: 85. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.