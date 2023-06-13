TONIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected for the duration of the night. Some may be strong to severe with large hail and 60 mph winds. Chance of rain: 30%-40%. Low: 73. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: A few storms are possible throughout the day. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 92. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloud and warmer. Low: 73. High: 95. Winds: S 5-10 MPH

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 75. High: 99. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 76. High: 98. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 77. High: 98. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 78. High: 100. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 78. High: 99. Winds: S 10-15 MPH