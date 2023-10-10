TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with an isolated shower or two to the south. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 67. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: We’ll start mostly cloudy in the morning with a chance of showers in the morning. Skies will begin to clear in the afternoon, becoming partly cloudy in the evening. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 78. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies and warmer. Low: 62. High: 85. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and fairly warm. The colder air will kick in during the evening hours so it’ll still be a relatively warm afternoon. Low: 66. High:: 84. Winds: W 15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 55. High: 71. Winds: N 15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 52. High: 72. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 51. High: 71. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 49. High: 72. Winds: N 10 MPH.