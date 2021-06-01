Tuesday Evening Forecast: Small break in the rain with lower humidity

THIS EVENING: Cold front clearing Deep East Texas. A few showers ending after 9 PM. Otherwise, cloudy to mostly cloudy. Temperatures to the 70s and 60s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Partial clearing of clouds and cooler. A 20% chance of rain. Lows in the middle to lower 60s. Wind: NW 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Peeks of sunshine during the day, but clouds increasing for the afternoon. A 30% chance of rain by evening. Highs: upper 70s to lower 80s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: More clouds and a 40% chance of showers and isolated storms in the afternoon. Low: 65. High: 83. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: A 40% chance of storms with mostly cloudy skies. Low: 67. High: 81. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Numerous storms likely, a 60% chance. Low: 68. High: 77. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Rain and a few storms continue, a 60% chance. Low: 67. High: 75. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Some sunshine, but overall cloudy. A 40% chance of rain. Low: 68. High: 81. Wind: SE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Isolated rain chances as the heat takes over. Rain probability at 20%. Low: 71. High: 85. Wind: South 10 mph.

