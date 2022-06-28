TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and cool. Low: 68. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies and very warm. High: 96. Winds: S 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies and a couple of showers in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 71. High: 94. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms. The better rain chances will remain off to our west. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 73. High: 93. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with another decent chance of rain to our west. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 74. High: 94. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with an isolated shower. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 75. High: 95. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies and very warm. Low: 76. High: 97. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 77. High: 98. Winds: S 10 MPH.