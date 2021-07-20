Tuesday Evening Forecast: Spotty showers Wednesday, hot days ahead

THIS EVENING: Isolated showers ending after 8 PM. Warm. Temperatures to the 80s and 70s. Wind: NE 10 mph to 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Patchy dense fog returns. Lows near 70. Wind: NE 0-5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Brief clouds & overcast, then sunshine and clouds mix for the afternoon. Warmer & more humid. A 20% chance of isolated showers and a few storms. Highs: middle to upper 80s. Wind: NE turning East 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy sky. Low rain chance and warmer. Low: 73. High: 92. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. Low: 75. High: 93. Wind: SW 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Hotter temperatures with more sunshine. Low: 76. High: 95. Wind: SW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Clouds & sunshine. Hotter. Low: 75. High: 96. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Possible hottest temperatures of 2021. Partly cloudy. Low: 76. High: 97. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: More sunshine and very warm. Temperatures near/slightly above normal for late July. Low: 77. High: 97. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

