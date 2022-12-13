THIS EVENING: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms, mainly in Deep East Texas. Temperatures falling into the 50s behind the front. Wind: W 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers by daybreak. Lows in the low-to-mid-50s. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy in the morning, followed by mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. A 30% chance of rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the low-to-mid-60s. Wind: W 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 37. High: 54. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, with a few more clouds in Deep East Texas. Low: 34. High: 51. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 34. High: 47. Wind: NW 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of rain. Low: 34. High: 52. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. Low: 42. High: 53. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 10% chance of rain in Deep East Texas. Low: 41. High: 51. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.