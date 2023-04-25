TONIGHT: A few storms will possible, especially around daybreak Wednesday. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 59. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: After round one of storms in the morning, we’ll be on storm watch for the main line of storms moving through the area at some point in the evening and overnight. All modes of severe weather will possible through this period. Chance of rain: 80%. High: 76. Winds: SE 15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers early. A comfortable afternoon is expected. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 61. High: 72. Winds: NW 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies and a little warmer for the afternoon. Low: 50. High: 79. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers and storms. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 51. High: 68. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 50. High: 76. Winds: W 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 48. High: 79. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 56. High: 81. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.