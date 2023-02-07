TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms expected. Chance of rain: 80%. Low: 60. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms around. Some may be strong to severe, especially the further East you go. Chance of rain: 80%. High: 62. Wind: W 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and dry. Low: 39. High: 67. Wind: SW 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Low: 37. High: 50. Winds: NW 15-20 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies and slightly warmer temperatures. Low: 28. High: 56. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and trending slightly warmer. Low: 34. High: 60. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 48. High: 63. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 52. High: 65. Winds: S 15 MPH.