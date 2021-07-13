Tuesday Evening Forecast: Storms ending south, more Saharan dust this weekend

Gusty storms are moving through Deep East Texas this evening. The primary concern is heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds. A brief severe warning cannot be ruled out. Storms will end by sunset as they move north.

THIS EVENING: Storms ending after 9 PM. Colorful sunset with the Saharan dust. Temperatures to the 80s and 70s. Wind: SW to South 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Patchy fog again in southern areas. Mostly clear and mild. Lows: lower 70s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Warmer and more humid. The Saharan dust moving northeast and a bluer sky in the afternoon. A 20% chance of rain in southern areas for the afternoon. High: 92. Wind: South 10 mph. It will feel like around 100°.

THURSDAY: A 20% chance of rain for southern areas. Partly cloudy. Low: 73. High: 93. Wind: South 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Saharan dust returning in the afternoon and evening. Partly cloudy and humid. A 20% to 30% chance of rain and storms for the afternoon, especially for Deep East Texas. Low: 75. High: 92. Wind: South 10 mph.

SATURDAY: A 20% chance of storms. Muggy & a hazy sky from the African dust. Partly cloudy. Low: 76. High: 93. Wind: South 10 mph.

SUNDAY: A few t-storms possible in the afternoon, a 20% chance. Hotter. Low: 75. High: 94. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. A 30% chance of rain and storms for late afternoon into the evening. Another front could move into our area. Low: 75. High: 92. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Periods of rain and storms. Not as warm. Chance of rain at 30%. Low: 73. High: 86. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

