TONIGHT: Rain will end by 11 PM. Mostly cloudy skies will be in place for the remainder of the night. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 67. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: A few clouds with another chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 88. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Rain chances aren’t zero, but pretty low. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 68. High: 90. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated storm or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 69. High: 89. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms around. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 70. High: 87. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms in the area. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 69. High: 86. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms around. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 68. High: 88. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 68. High: 89. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.